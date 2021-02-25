EPHRATA — The Grant County Health District is reporting that six more residents have died from COVID-19.
According to a news release from the health district, the death count includes:
- A Soap Lake woman in her 50s
- A Moses Lake man in his 60s
- Three Moses Lake men in their 70s
- A Moses Lake woman in her 70s
Four of the people who died had underlying health conditions, according to the news release. It brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Grant County to 115. The health district reviews all COVID-19 reported deaths to ensure the death can be attributed to the virus.
In Chelan County, 42 people have died from COVID-19, and in Douglas County, it is 17 people, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data.