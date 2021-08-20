WENATCHEE — COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and, now, deaths are increasing in North Central Washington and the state due to the delta variant, pressuring Confluence Health's short-staffed Central Washington Hospital.
Confluence Health reported that six patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital died between July 30 and Aug. 17. The latest three deaths at Central Washington Hospital were reported on Tuesday.
Before this latest wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the last COVID-death in the Chelan and Douglas counties occurred in early July, according to state Department of Health data. (wwrld.us/dash)
The reason for the gap between deaths could be attributed to COVID-19 vaccinations and improvements in the healthcare system in keeping people who are critically ill with COVID alive, said Dr. Malcolm Butler, Chelan-Douglas Health District health officer.
Butler said he also speculates that since most of the old and medically frail are vaccinated, the people who are getting sick are younger and fitter than in the past and are able to tolerate severe COVID.
"(But) based on the number of people currently in the hospital, we are certain to see more mortalities in the next several weeks," Butler said in an email.
Between July 30 and Aug. 17, these patients hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital died due to COVID-19, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson:
- Two Grant County residents, ages 85 and 54.
- An 83-year-old Spokane County resident.
- A 78-year-old Okanogan County resident.
- Two Chelan County residents, ages 32 and 67.
Between Feb. 1 and July 20, about 93% of COVID-19 deaths in the state were among people not fully vaccinated, according to state Department of Health data.
But mortality rates do not convey all of the tragedy and suffering each death represents, Butler said.
"Every COVID death that happens in a hospital represents the end of a long war and tireless struggle," Butler said in an email. "It represents teams of healthcare workers attending to every bodily function for weeks, each one exposing themselves to someone known to be infectious with a lethal disease. It represents families burdened with angst, unable to visit with their loved one as they are scared and dying. It represents healthcare workers’ hopes and efforts and wishes to keep the person alive dashed, and one more scar for everyone who watched the death slowly unfold."
Thirty-seven patients were hospitalized as of Friday due to COVID-19 at Central Washington Hospital, Canning said. The total count is up from 29 on Monday and is the highest of this year.
Find Confluence Health's COVID webpage here: wwrld.us/confluence.
The highest count for COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital remains 44 between Dec. 10 and Dec. 13, according to data collected by The Wenatchee World.
Find COVID-19 case counts and other info here: wwrld.us/info.
At the state level, about 1,568 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the 14-day period ending on Aug. 12, the most since Oct. 21, 2020, according to state Department of Health data. This is up from 536 admissions during a 14-day period about a month ago on July 12.