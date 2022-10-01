WENATCHEE — Six new pickleball courts in the Chelan County PUD’s Walla Walla Point Park will officially open later this month.
The PUD began converting two of the four tennis courts into pickleball courts in August, after hearing interest from residents for the new courts, PUD officials said. The $228,000 project also included resurfacing the courts, which remain closed through September to allow the new concrete to cure, according to a release. Tennis courts have remained open in several nearby parks.
“As the requests for courts for the rising sport of pickleball is increasing, the PUD recognized an opportunity to switch existing tennis courts into six designated pickleball courts,” said Ryan Baker, PUD Parks and Recreation park manager, in a release.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 4 p.m. Oct. 12 at the park, 1351 Walla Walla Ave.
The pickleball courts will be free to use and available to players on a first-come basis. Players leave their paddle in slots to get on the next court.
The Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club helped spur, and worked with, the PUD on adding the courts, according to a release. The club offers mentoring. For more information, visit wenatcheepickleball.com.
