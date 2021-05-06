BOISE, Idaho — A sixth-grade girl was taken into custody Thursday after three people were injured in a shooting at an East Idaho middle school.
Two students and one adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Rigby Middle School, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Just after 9 a.m., the suspect — a girl from Idaho Falls — retrieved a handgun from her backpack in a hallway at Rigby Middle and fired multiple rounds, Anderson said. Two people were shot in the hallway, and she moved outside and shot a third person, the sheriff said.
A female teacher eventually disarmed the student and held her until Rigby police arrived and took her into custody, authorities said.
One student was shot once in an extremity and a secondhad injuries to both upper and lower extremities, according to Michael Lemon, trauma medical director at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
The adult was released from EIRMC on Thursday, and the two students were in fair condition and being held overnight, Lemon said. Officials said the adult was a custodian at the school.
"The fact that the injuries are as insignificant as they are right now ... they could be so much worse. We feel absolutely blessed," Lemon said.
Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said at the news conference, "This is the worst nightmare a school district could ever face."
Rigby Middle School has more than 1,400 students in sixth through eighth grades.
"Me and my classmate were just in class with our teacher ... and then all of a sudden, there was a loud noise and then there were two more loud noises. Then there was screaming," 12-year-old Iandel Rodriguez told The Associated Press. "Our teacher went to check it out, and he found blood."
The incident appears to be the second school shooting with an injury in Idaho history. In 1999, a 15-year-old boy fired two shotgun rounds inside Notus Junior-Senior High School, narrowly missing three students, according to the AP. One student was injured by a shell that ricocheted.