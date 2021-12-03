WENATCHEE — Both Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and Stevens Pass Ski Resort are closed this weekend due to a lack of snow.
Mission Ridge opened for the season last weekend, while Stevens Pass had already delayed its Friday opening day due to unseasonably warm temperatures.
Aid from Mother Nature could be on the way for the ski resorts, according to Jeremey Wolf, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Stevens Pass could see 10 inches of snow Saturday.
Another round of winter weather could bring Stevens Pass 8 inches of snow Sunday night into Monday morning. This storm could bring “light accumulations” to the Wenatchee area, with current models showing as much as 2 inches could fall. The forecasted totals on round two are less certain, Wolf said.
Wenatchee will remain in a cool weather pattern next week, Wolf said. Temperatures may briefly touch 40 degrees Wednesday, though the area will be in the low to mid-30s for most of the week.
“Depending on how much falls, it is possible that some of that could melt in the middle of the week in Wenatchee,” Wolf said. “ But definitely as you get up to the mountains, it’s going to remain active.”
Another system Wednesday could give Stevens Pass “a good amount of snow” Wolf said. This system will move in from the west, which means the mountains will likely block the precipitation from reaching Wenatchee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.