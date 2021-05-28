WENATCHEE — Chelan County has announced a new head of its housing program.
Sasha Sleiman will leave her role as government affairs director for the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to be the county’s housing program coordinator, the chamber said in a news release Friday.
“We are excited about Sasha becoming a part of our county family and look forward to seeing her energy, passion, enthusiasm and work ethic on display as we transition this program from the City of Wenatchee to Chelan County,” said Kevin Overbay, Chelan County Commissioner.
Though the position is with Chelan County, Douglas County housing services will fall under her umbrella, as well.
Sleiman, who also is an East Wenatchee City councilwoman, will manage homeless and affordable housing programs for the two counties.