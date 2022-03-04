ENTIAT — A two-month project to remove rockfall debris on six slopes along Highway 97A and South Lakeshore Road will start on Monday.
All six slopes have a history of rockfall.
Work on five slopes along Highway 971, east of Lake Chelan State Park, will start first, requiring closure of the Highway 971/South Lakeshore Road according to a state Department of Transportationnews release. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 97A and Navarre Coulee Road.
The work is expected to take 40 days to complete.
Beginning April 11, work is scheduled to start on a 15-day project on Highway 97A between milepost 211.26 and 211.42, south of Entiat. The highway will be closed between 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, but will open for 15 minutes at the top of every hour to allow traffic through the work zone.
Some extended closures may be necessary.
Scarcella Bros. Inc. has been awarded this project with a bid of $1,909,090. In addition to removing an estimated 15,000 cubic yards of material from the hillsides, the project also includes repairing wildife fencing and pavement.
