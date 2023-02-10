FILE PHOTO: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger listens during a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia Nov. 11. 

 Reuters/Ints Kalnins/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Slovakia can start the process of talks on delivering MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine now once Kyiv has officially asked for the planes, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.

Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far refused to send fighter jets or long-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russia.



