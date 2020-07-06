BELLINGHAM — Whatcom County got the holiday weekend shaking when a small earthquake rumbled near Glacier on Friday night, July 3.
An earthquake, initially measured as 2.4 in magnitude but later downgraded to 2.1 according to the U.S. Geological Survey, shook the region at 11:56 p.m..
The epicenter was approximately 2 miles west of Glacier, the USGS reports, and approximately 25 miles east northeast of downtown Bellingham, according to googlemaps.com. That's approximately 11.5 miles from the summit of Mount Baker.
The quake was relatively shallow — only 0.3 kilometers deep — the USGS reported on the webpage for the quake.
No damage was reported, and nobody has reported feeling the quake on the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" web page as of Monday morning.
It is the second small quake in Whatcom County in less than a week, as a 1.1-magnitude quake hit Tuesday morning, June 30, just south of Lake Whatcom, according to the USGS.
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS.
A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.