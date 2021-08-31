CHELAN — A smaller incident management team is taking command of the Twentyfive Mile Fire northwest of Chelan.
The fire was estimated Tuesday at 13,085 acres and 31% contained. Just under 500 people were assigned to the fire.
For the past two weeks, the fire near Fields Point Landing — a popular pickup and drop-off point for Stehekin travelers — has been managed by Southwest Area Team 1, a Type 1 team. Type 1 teams are the largest incident management teams.
But on Wednesday, operations will be handled by Pacific Northwest Team 3, a Type 2 team, which is a sign of progress, said Nancy Jones, spokeswoman for the fire.
“The crews have done an amazing job of getting lines around this fire and having 31% containment now,” Jones said.
She said that a structure protection group has all the homes along South Lakeshore Road, Granite Creek Road and First Creek Road “plumbed.”
Meaning, “There are holding tanks of water pumps and hose lays in place to protect those homes should the fire slope over Slide Ridge and drop into those areas,” Jones said.
The fire started Aug. 15 less than two miles southwest of Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park along Shady Pass Road. One home was destroyed. The fire started within the footprint of 2014’s 25 Mile Creek Fire.
It’s not yet clear what ignited the blaze more than two weeks ago.
Crews have since built lines around most of the fire perimeter, but only 31% of those lines are believed strong enough to withstand a test from the fire, Jones said.
Firefighters are also working to protect a RiverCom Dispatch communications tower not far from Utah Saddle on the northwest tip of the fire. Utah Saddle, located 4.5 miles west of Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park, was among the most active areas on Monday.
“We had a fire weather watch in place [Monday] and we were expecting extreme fire behavior, both along Slide Peak and up near the Utah Saddle,” Jones said.
She noted that the fire grew in those sections, but controlled burns stopped further spread.
On Tuesday, crews returned Utah Saddle and Slide Peak to conduct more controlled burns and aircraft doused the areas with water.
In upcoming days, the focus will be to strengthen containment lines and hold the fire within a “big box” between Slide Ridge, Devils Backbone, Grouse Mountain and Utah Saddle, Jones said.
She cautioned the public to be mindful of activities that could spark a fire.
“I just want to remind folks everywhere that the woods are super dry right now, the fire danger is extreme,” Jones said.
She added that because of worsening conditions, fires like the Twentyfive Mile Fire are becoming the norm.
“Twenty years ago, this would have been an unusual fire,” Jones said. “As we have seen conditions get warmer and drier, and the forest has gotten denser over the years due to previous fire suppression, we’re seeing fires that are more active, more intense. So, what we’re seeing here I think could be considered normal for 2021.”