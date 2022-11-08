Hessburg and Smith (copy)
Anne Hessburg and Shon Smith 

WENATCHEE — Shon Smith is leading Anne Hessburg in the race for a seat on the Chelan County Commission.

Smith has so far received 11,107 votes (50.6%) ahead of Hessburg's 10,835 votes (49.3%), according to the Chelan County Auditor's website Tuesday night. More ballots will be counted Thursday. Voter turnout is at 44.5% as of Tuesday night.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

