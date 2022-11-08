WENATCHEE — Shon Smith is leading Anne Hessburg in the race for a seat on the Chelan County Commission.
Smith has so far received 11,107 votes (50.6%) ahead of Hessburg's 10,835 votes (49.3%), according to the Chelan County Auditor's website Tuesday night. More ballots will be counted Thursday. Voter turnout is at 44.5% as of Tuesday night.
An estimated 7,540 ballots were left to count as of Tuesday night, according to the Chelan County Auditor's website. The vote count will be updated on Thursday, said Skip Moore, Chelan County auditor, in an email.
Smith said Tuesday night that he is very pleased with the results even as his lead is "razor thin" at the moment.
"Anne and I have both run great campaigns," he said. "I'm very proud of both of us, the efforts that we've given to the campaign and very much looking forward to the finale so that we can all put this valley back together."
Hessburg also shared her appreciation for her opponent and for running a clean campaign.
"I'm grateful to the support that I have seen throughout my campaign, all the donors, all of the volunteers, my incredible team." she said. "We've got about 25% of the ballots left to count, and it's too close to call with less than 300 votes between us. I'm really looking forward to the next phase of the vote count."
Smith and Hessburg both announced their candidacy earlier this year after Bob Bugert, the current District 2 Chelan County commissioner, announced he was retiring.
District 2 covers the majority of the Wenatchee Upper Valley, including cities like Cashmere and Leavenworth.
During the primary election, Hessburg beat Smith by 278 votes. Only voters in District 2 could vote during the primary election. At the general, all Chelan County voters were able to vote in the race.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone