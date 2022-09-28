WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Survivors of a mass shooting in July that killed six people and injured dozens in a Chicago suburb sued gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. on Wednesday, accusing it of deliberately marketing its weapons to violence-prone young men through social media and advertisements reminiscent of video games.

In a series of lawsuits filed in Lake County, Illinois Circuit Court, the survivors, including relatives of those killed, said the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company "knowingly sought to place its weapons in the hands of disturbed young men by targeting and exploiting the risk-seeking — and often troubling — desires of these consumers."