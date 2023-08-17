Wildfire Smoke Is Causing Poor Air Quality Throughout the U.S.—Here Are the Signs and Symptoms That It Could Be Hurting You

SEATTLE — Unhealthy air arrived in Central and Eastern Washington on Thursday as smoke from wildfires blanketed the region.

Three fires burning in the North Cascades and one just over the Canadian border are sending smoke into the Methow Valley, the Okanogan Valley and near Lake Chelan that could remain for the next few days.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?