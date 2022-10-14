OLYMPIA — The air might still smell like smoke from wildfires started this summer, but snow will arrive eventually. For those planning for that occasion, the state’s Sno-Park permits go on sale Nov. 1.

The permits are required Dec. 1 to April 30 to park at more than 120 recreation sites managed by the state’s Parks Winter Recreation Program and can be purchased for the season or for the day, either online or through a licensed vendor. The parks provide access to winter recreation activities like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding and tubing. Some parks also allow snowmobiles, tracked ATVs and snowbikes.



Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?