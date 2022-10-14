OLYMPIA — The air might still smell like smoke from wildfires started this summer, but snow will arrive eventually. For those planning for that occasion, the state’s Sno-Park permits go on sale Nov. 1.
The permits are required Dec. 1 to April 30 to park at more than 120 recreation sites managed by the state’s Parks Winter Recreation Program and can be purchased for the season or for the day, either online or through a licensed vendor. The parks provide access to winter recreation activities like cross country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding and tubing. Some parks also allow snowmobiles, tracked ATVs and snowbikes.
The state also requires snowmobiles to be licensed through the state Department of Licensing.
Parking at several high-use parks — including Lake Wenatchee, Chiwawa, Nason Ridge, Hyak, Lake Easton, Mount Spokane and Crystal Springs — also require a Special Groomed Permit, which helps pay for snow removal, lot cleaning, sanitation and staffing. The Special Groomed permit is not required with a one-day permit.
A Discover Pass is not required at the Sno-Parks, but the Sno-Park permit is required even during the 12 days a year when the Discover Passes are not required to park on state lands.
