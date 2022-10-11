EVERETT — Snohomish County on Tuesday reported its first influenza death since 2020, after the past two years brought relatively mild flu seasons to the region.
"Unfortunately, this is likely to be the first of more cases to come," said county health officer Dr. James Lewis in a statement. "In the southern hemisphere of the world, who have their flu season during our summer, we saw a resurgence of flu infections. We are likely to see the same here."
Because mitigation efforts like masking, social distancing and hand washing have become more common since the pandemic began, Lewis said cases of other respiratory illnesses, like influenza, have remained fairly low.
No information about the person who died was immediately available.
While the county didn't record any flu deaths in 2020 or 2021, there were 11 in the 2019-2020 season, 26 in the 2018-2019 season and 40 in the 2017-2018 season, according to the county's influenza surveillance report.
In Washington state, there were 21 flu deaths last season and 16 flu-like illness outbreaks in long-term-care facilities, according to state data. While flu activity was generally low, the state saw an "unusual" late spring wave at the tail end of the season, the state Department of Health said Tuesday.
Now that many adults have returned to in-person work and most kids are back in school, state health officials say there's a possibility flu season could be worse this year and encouraged residents to get their flu and COVID booster shots as soon as possible.
"Flu can be unpredictable and sometimes severe," state chief science officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett said in a statement. "To protect your families health, getting vaccinated against influenza with a flu shot or nasal spray vaccine should be part of the fall routine for everyone 6 months and older."
According to Snohomish Health District, the flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including those who are pregnant or nursing.
___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone