EVERETT — Snohomish County on Tuesday reported its first influenza death since 2020, after the past two years brought relatively mild flu seasons to the region.

"Unfortunately, this is likely to be the first of more cases to come," said county health officer Dr. James Lewis in a statement. "In the southern hemisphere of the world, who have their flu season during our summer, we saw a resurgence of flu infections. We are likely to see the same here."



