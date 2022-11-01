National Weather Service Spokane

The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures will then take a dip early next week, with around a 60% chance of snow in the Wenatchee area next Monday and Tuesday.

 Provided photo/National Weather Service Spokane

WENATCHEE — About two weeks after the summer wildfire smoke cleared, the Wenatchee area could get a dose of winter early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in Wenatchee will be in the low to mid-30s next Monday and Tuesday with a 60% chance of snow. The cooler temperatures are unseasonable for this time of year, with highs normally hovering around 50 and lows usually around the freezing mark.



