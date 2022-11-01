The National Weather Service is predicting strong winds late Friday evening into Saturday morning. Temperatures will then take a dip early next week, with around a 60% chance of snow in the Wenatchee area next Monday and Tuesday.
WENATCHEE — About two weeks after the summer wildfire smoke cleared, the Wenatchee area could get a dose of winter early next week.
According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in Wenatchee will be in the low to mid-30s next Monday and Tuesday with a 60% chance of snow. The cooler temperatures are unseasonable for this time of year, with highs normally hovering around 50 and lows usually around the freezing mark.
High and low temperatures much closer to average will hang around through the weekend, before the shift.
"We're talking high temperatures that are probably 15 degrees below normal for this time of year," Ron Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said of the forecast for early next week.
Miller said the cold snap is the result of an la Niña weather pattern that will hang around the Pacific Northwest. The weather pattern is due to an "ocean temperature imbalance" in the Pacific, which combines with other factors and typically results in cooler and wetter weather.
Some of the factors are either impossible to predict altogether, or impossible to forecast months in advance.
"That's why looking at an La Niña kind of tips the scales... but there's no guarantees," Miller said.
Wind will also become a factor later in the week, with the National Weather service forecasting sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph Friday evening into Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph can result in minor impacts such as isolated power outages and downed trees or tree limbs.
This is the third year in a row the National Weather Service has forecast an La Niña for the region. Last winter produced several large storms for Wenatchee, including a chilling late-December cold snap with high temperatures in the low to mid-teens, a record-breaking January storm with 23.3 inches of snow accumulation in 24 hours, and a mid-April storm that produced 8-16 inches of snow.
The weather pattern also typically results in a cooler and wetter spring.
Across the region, preparations for the winter season have begun.
Up at Mission Ridge, crews began the snow-making process Tuesday, the first day allowed under a special use permit. Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge's marketing director, said the ski area received a little natural snow at the top of the mountain, though crews will make as much snow as possible before the ski season begins.
"There is a long way to go, snow-wise, before we can open but we look forward to keeping everybody updated on the progress," Hickok said.
Mission Ridge targets the day after Thanksgiving to open.
Josh Mitchell, the energy efficiency advisor for Chelan County PUD, said it's a good time of year for homeowners to winterize their homes. Mitchell recommended a three-pronged approach of keeping the heat in as much as possible, slowing heat loss and controlling the source of the heat.
To prepare your home, Mitchell suggested sealing up any holes around any exterior doors or windows with calk or weatherization tape. For holes around plumbing, Mitchell suggests low-expansion foam.
"Sealing up those holes in your home and adding instillation where needed, those are like the cheapest things you can do," Mitchell said. "In addition to making sure you're not keeping your home too warm, as well."
Each time you lower your thermostat by one degree, a homeowner can save about 1% on their energy bill, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Chelan PUD also offers several rebates for new windows, smart thermostats and other energy-efficient products for homeowners to retrofit their homes. To learn more about the rebates, go to chelanpud.org/save or call (509) - 661-8008.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated an El Niño winter was forecasted.
