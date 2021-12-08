STEVENS PASS — Travelers should take caution with snow expected in the mountain areas today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 15 inches of snow on Stevens Pass through Thursday morning.
That will turn into rain this afternoon but snow will return with 4 inches to 8 inches possible on Thursday night.
Gusty winds are also expected to produce blowing snow and reduced visibility for drivers.
Blewett Pass is expecting sun this afternoon, but breezy conditions with winds 17 mph to 22 mph, gusting to 32 mph; there's a chance of snow shower tonight and Thursday.
Snow is expected on Snoqualmie Pass today with 3 inches to 7 inches possible through tonight. On Thursday, up ti 9 inches of new snow is possible during the day and 3 inches to 7 inches at night.
In the Wenatchee area, the NWS predicts sun this afternoon and partly cloudy conditions on Thursday. For the Leavenworth area, mainly rain showers are expected this afternoon with partly cloudy skies on Thursday.
