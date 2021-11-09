MAZAMA — Highway 20, the state's northernmost pass across the North Cascades, will close for the winter season at 6 p.m. today.
Also called State Route 20, the scenic road connecting the Methow Valley to Skagit County in Western Washington typically closes because of avalanche danger after the first significant snowfall of winter, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A closing date of Nov. 15 was set about two weeks ago, but several feet of snow has fallen since last weekend.
"We hoped to stay open until Nov. 15, but with snow today and warmer/wet conditions on the way, the risk of avalanche is too great," WSDOT said on Twitter
The closure points will be milepost 171/Silver Star Gate on the east side and milepost 134/Ross Dam Trailhead on the west side, WSDOT said.
Highway 20 usually opens in May, allowing residents in the northern area of Western Washington easier access to warmer spring weather in Eastern Washington.
