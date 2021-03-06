PLAIN — A 22-year-old Seattle woman suffered a broken femur in a snowmobile accident Friday afternoon near Plain. According to Chelan County Sheriff Sgt. Mike Harris, the woman was traveling with a guided tour when she failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m.
Responding to the scene was Cascade Ambulance, Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred at 100825 Wending Lane, which is a dead-end road off Chiwawa Loop Road, with some trails running from there, Harris said.
Within about an hour, paramedics on snowmobiles reached the injured woman. She was later transferred to Confluence Medical Center in Wenatchee.