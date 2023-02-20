LEAVENWORTH — Since 2012, Team Naturaleza has provided Spanish language environmental education for Spanish speakers who want to learn about the outdoors.
Last weekend, the non-profit organization translated a snowshoeing exploration at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery put on by the Wenatchee River Institute.
Monica Valle is Team Naturaleza’s newest project director. She started last month after being the group's community liaison.
She said she is excited about giving people new opportunities.
“There is so much future, and so much to give, and that is what gives me so much joy,” Valle said. "Team Naturaleza was created to bring all Latinx communities, and all diversity to the outdoors to recreate. There’s a lot of times that we don’t see people like us, with our color out hiking, or out in the outdoors, so we want to invite everyone out to recreate.”
The organization provides free Spanish-speaking tours for outdoor and safety education, as well as free equipment and transportation.
The snowshoe event was one of Wenatchee River Institute's educational community programs.
Chelsea Trout, community programs educator for the institute, led the snowshoeing stroll, and Valle provided the Spanish translation to 10 Spanish-speakers.
The group learned about the ecosystems of the surrounding environments, heard tribal and folk stories, tasted pine needles, learned about the functions of the fish hatchery, and took in the scenic winter views and natural spaces.
It was the first event registering with Team Naturaleza and first time snowshoeing for Selene Gutierrez from Wenatchee. Gutierrez is originally from Mexico and has lived in Wenatchee for the past 10 years.
Gutierrez said she enjoyed snowshoeing and it was more than she hoped for. She also said it was a great opportunity to try something new and to learn about the natural environment.
She was accompanied by her friends, Nora Ocampo-Valle, and Rocio Solis, both from Wenatchee and originally from Mexico.
Ocampo-Valle is a frequent attendee of Team Naturaleza events. When she moved to Wenatchee five years ago, she said she found Team Naturaleza when searching for something she and her family could do outside together. She said she loves that the events are in both in English and Spanish so everyone can learn and be included.
Solis said she has lived in Wenatchee for more than 20 years and Saturday's event was her second time with Team Naturaleza.
Solis said she’s appreciative of the opportunities Team Naturaleza provides and there should be more informational opportunities around for Latinx people.
“There’s little information for Latin Americans available in Spanish about these beautiful places,” Solis said. “A lot of times we don’t have the access and we don’t have any knowledge about these places."
Also on the stroll was Blanca Gonzalez from Quincy. She went snowshoeing with her son Angel Gonzalez, 16, and her daughter, Coraline Gonzalez, 12.
Gonzalez said it was her second time snowshoeing and both times were with Team Naturaleza. It was also the first time snowshoeing for her daughter.
“What I personally like about Team Naturaleza, is that for a Spanish-speaking person like me that can’t really speak English, this is a way to get familiar with and learn about different things and engage in the language that I know,” Gonzalez said.
Valle said attendees told her they bought their own snowshoes after experiencing snowshoeing for the first time.
“I’m really excited to hear all that because that is our mission, to make sure that everyone has a positive experience in the outdoors and is able to then show their people around them,” Valle said. “It’s super exciting to see that they are getting able to do it on their own.”