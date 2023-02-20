LEAVENWORTH — Since 2012, Team Naturaleza has provided Spanish language environmental education for Spanish speakers who want to learn about the outdoors.

Last weekend, the non-profit organization translated a snowshoeing exploration at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery put on by the Wenatchee River Institute.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

