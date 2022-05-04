SOAP LAKE — Soap Lake Mayor Alex Kovach announced his resignation at Tuesday's City Council meeting.
In a press release dated April 22, but not made available to the public until Tuesday, Kovach addressed his letter of resignation to the Soap Lake Community. The letter states his resignation is effective midnight Tuesday.
In the letter, Kovach writes: "In preparation for the coming changes and growth in the city, and with the goal of improving upon our city government services, I feel my talents will be better suited to serve the city in another capacity."
Kovach went on to say in the release that he is stepping down from the mayoral position to make himself eligible for potential future contract or employment opportunities with the City of Soap Lake. More specifically, Kovach notes his background and interest in architecture. He stated: " ... I want to be available to apply those professional skills to the city planner and building code official position."
The current city planner and building code official, Darryl Piercy, is set to retire in June.
"Understanding that the city may choose to go a different route to provide city planning and building official services, my commitment to the city will not be lost, as I will continue my life of service and continue to volunteer for the benefit of this great community," wrote Kovach.
Prior to Kovach's election as mayor in 2019, he spent roughly 18 months on the city council.
Michelle Agliano, who holds City Council Position 6, is the mayor pro-tem until the council can decide on whether to make her the mayor for the remainder of the term or keep her in the pro-tem role. Discussions about this at the meeting brought up the point that Agliano would still have voting power on the council as mayor pro-tem but not if appointed mayor by the council. The current mayoral term is set to expire later this year.
In the release, Kovach voiced his confidence in Agliano and the council to guide Soap Lake.
"Thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility for these last two years," Kovach said in closing the letter of resignation.
___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.