EPHRATA — A Soap Lake woman was fatally struck by a car while crossing Basin Street in Ephrata Wednesday morning.
Stefania Medzyak, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. Medzyak was in the crosswalk on Basin Street when she was struck at about 11:07 a.m. by a pickup driven by Larissa Castillo, 32, of Ephrata.
Castillo was traveling south on First Avenue Northwest and turned east onto Basin Street, hitting Medzyak, the WSP release said.
Castillo was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian. The intersection was closed for about two hours.