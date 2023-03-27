WENATCHEE — Kids clad in "Pink Ladies" jackets could be seen leaping into two swaying bounce houses stuffed with children dressed from an era nearly 70 years their senior Saturday night.

230328-newslocal-sockhop 01.JPG
Buy Now

Henley Cibicki, 4, has fun doing twirls on the dance floor next to her mother Kelsey, of Cashmere, at TEAMS Learning Center's Sock Hop Family Dance fundraiser Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. The fundraiser returned for the first time since 2019 and featured dancing, a silent auction, "drive-in" movie, a dessert cakewalk, and more. This year's Sock Hop also doubled as a fundraiser for the Cashmere TEAMS location outdoor programs.

A dance floor was open for kids to jive, while a row of cardboard cars served as seats for the "drive-in movie."  

230328-newslocal-sockhop 02.JPG
Buy Now

Betty Newell, 6, of Leavenworth, participates in the cakewalk with Aubrey Van Reenen, 5, Sophia Van Reenen, 8, and Veronica Newell, 3, at TEAMS Learning Center's Sock Hop Family Dance fundraiser Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
230328-newslocal-sockhop 03.JPG
Buy Now

AJ Garcia, 6, East Wenatchee, bowls while at TEAMS Learning Center's Sock Hop Family Dance fundraiser Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?