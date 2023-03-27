WENATCHEE — Kids clad in "Pink Ladies" jackets could be seen leaping into two swaying bounce houses stuffed with children dressed from an era nearly 70 years their senior Saturday night.
A dance floor was open for kids to jive, while a row of cardboard cars served as seats for the "drive-in movie."
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center was transformed into a Sock Hop Family Dance for local nonprofit TEAMS Learning Center’s fundraiser Saturday.
The Sock Hop Saturday night doubled as a fundraiser to help back the Cashmere TEAMS location outdoor programs. According to TEAMS founder and executive director, Joy Robertson, previous Sock Hops raised money for the expansion of the learning center’s Wenatchee-based garden classroom, where the learning center’s pre-kindergarten classes (4, 5 and 6 year olds) spend a portion of their day.
"Our event raised over $8,000 and received almost $6,000 after covering (fundraiser) expenses," Robertson wrote in an email. "Our outdoor learning center has cost $22,000. We have been raising funds for the past two years to get it to this point. We needed $5,000 more to complete the projects. We have reached our goal."
“We have 30 kiddos over there (at the Cashmere TEAMS location) between the ages of 2.5 and 6 and they’re primarily full-time. Whereas our Wenatchee location is primarily part-time,” Robertson said. “We just have a plethora of programs that run through these two campuses. We have the opportunity to see up to 100 kids every day in our two locations with our 15 amazing teachers and three remarkable interns.”
TEAMS offers drop-in sessions three times a day that run from one to three hours, as well as a pre-kindergarten class that operates every day for three and a half hours, according to Robertson.
“One of the things that we do here is we utilize the children to teach adults so we have intern teachers, student teachers that come through and learn from our environment,” Robertson said. “We love to welcome those adults in and teach them how we teach our very young and give value to the educators here that work so hard at making sure that this is a healthy, happy place to learn.”
The Sock Hop is an annual tradition that ran from 2017 until 2020, when COVID-19 halted the fundraiser. With admission running $10 per person or a $40 special for a family unit and Sock Hop entertainment ranging from free to $5, the fundraiser is one of several the learning centers pull for donations from the community annually.
“We’ve always been a big fan of this specific event because there’s so many things that happen at the same time,” Robertson said. “It depends on who you ask what their favorite activity is. If you ask the kids, they’re going to say the bounce house. If you ask the adults, it’s a toss up between the adult beverage areas or our amazing silent auction.”
The air guitar rock 'n roll stage was open for kids eager to show off their own imaginary strumming. Kids moved from one chalked number to the next at the cakewalk. Parents had their pick of an adult beverage menu. Food plates stacked with goodies from Visconti's and Red Robin were doled out during the event, as well. A silent auction spread was offered thanks to 50 donors.
“We wanted to support TEAMS. We love TEAMS and we’ve used TEAMS a lot in the past,” said Kelsey Cibicki, parent. “I knew it would be something fun for the kids to do.”
The next fundraiser for TEAMS will be catered solely toward the adult demographic as a cocktail party from 6-9 p.m. April 14 at Host Wenatchee.
Concert-goers can also spot TEAMS selling chicken and beer at the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer to raise money.
Robertson said the fundraisers generate “a ton of great money for our program, the scholarships we provide, as well as our growth and improvements of the TEAMS program.”
“We are pretty event heavy over here,” she added. “Part of being a non-profit is that we are always looking for opportunities to include the community in raising funds for the kiddos that we serve.”