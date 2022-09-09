Purchase Access

Sockeye

Sockeye salmon

WENATCHEE — Last year was the second-best ocean condition trend year since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began tracking ocean health in 1996.

The condition, in part, led to some record-breaking salmon returns in the Wenatchee Valley, according to Alene Underwood, Chelan County PUD fish and wildlife manager, and Catherine Willard, PUD senior fisheries biologist.

This graph shows Sockeye salmon counts at Rocky Reach Dam (Okanagan Sockeye Salmon). The dotted line shows a trend line of adult sockeye salmon exhibiting an increasing.
Sockeye Salmon at Rock Island

This graph shows Sockeye salmon counts at Rock Island Dam, including those headed to Lake Wenatchee and the Okanagan Basin. The dotted line shows a trend line of adult sockeye salmon exhibiting an increasing.

The Okanagan Basin, in the U.S. and Canada, comprises the basin of Okanagan Lake, the Okanogan River and tributaries, such as the Similkameen and Chelan rivers.
2022 Lake Wenatchee Sockeye returns are shown here. The dotted line shows a trend line of adult sockeye salmon exhibiting an increasing.
Sockeye
Sockeye salmon can reach a length of about 34 inches and a weight of about 15 pounds. Most fish are around 26 inches in length, and 7 to 11 pounds.


