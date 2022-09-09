This graph shows Sockeye salmon counts at Rock Island Dam, including those headed to Lake Wenatchee and the Okanagan Basin. The dotted line shows a trend line of adult sockeye salmon exhibiting an increasing.
The Okanagan Basin, in the U.S. and Canada, comprises the basin of Okanagan Lake, the Okanogan River and tributaries, such as the Similkameen and Chelan rivers.
WENATCHEE — Last year was the second-best ocean condition trend year since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began tracking ocean health in 1996.
The condition, in part, led to some record-breaking salmon returns in the Wenatchee Valley, according to Alene Underwood, Chelan County PUD fish and wildlife manager, and Catherine Willard, PUD senior fisheries biologist.
The two presented findings Tuesday at a PUD meeting.
“Basically, the main food source for the fish, which are copepods, was the highest that they’ve (NOAA) ever seen since they’ve been monitoring this,” Underwood said. “So, for whatever reason, the things that were going on in the previous year, there was a cooler spring which helped the copepods species, that certainly helped tremendously.”
In previous years, she noted a “red blob” appeared in NOAA’s monitoring system, indicating the ocean was too warm, but “things can rebound.” Things could always change in coming years, she said.
“I’ll be anxious to see what happens in the next few years,” said Steve McKenna, PUD commissioner.
The forecast for sockeye salmon returns in the spring were for about 200,000 adults, Willard said.
“Well, we ended up getting about 640,000 adults back to Bonneville,” she said. “And the reason probably for the forecast being so far off is probably due to ocean conditions.
“We use regression analysis to predict what we think the returns are going to be, and a lot of the predictor variables have included years of poor ocean conditions. So it’s great news for returns.”
She said fish counters at Rocky Reach Dam counted more than a million fish so far — of which about 530,000 were sockeye — more than any year in the previous 30 years.
Another contributing factor to the record returns could have been releases from the Penticton Hatchery in British Columbia, she said. The hatchery opened in 2014 and is reintroducing fish above many of the Columbia River’s dams.
But sockeye are “responsive to environmental conditions,” Willard said. In 2014, a large number, or just under 500,000 returned, but not many adults were able to spawn because the river was warmer than usual and died. The following year, just over 200,000 returned. Rain on snow also can scour out redds, or spawning nests, she said.
About 110,000 sockeye returned past Tumwater Dam so far this year — setting another 30-year-or-so record.
Ensuring plenty of fish return past the PUD’s dams is part of its commitment in a 50-year program to ensure hydro projects have no net impact on mid-Columbia salmon and steelhead runs. Those Habitat Conservation Plans were signed with Douglas County PUD and a handful of other agencies.
The PUD continues to monitor naturally-produced sockeye at Lake Wenatchee and its tributaries, Underwood said, after the PUD’s hatchery program there was discontinued in 2012.
Without the program, fish numbers were still fine, Willard said.
Project sponsors help pay for improvements in Lake Wenatchee, she said, because there was “a lot of funding for ESA-listed (Endangered Species Act-listed) species,” but not for sockeye in the valley besides the PUD.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone