WENATCHEE — Musicians from high schools all over North Central Washington descended on Wenatchee High School Saturday for a solo and ensemble contest. For many students, this was an opportunity to advance to state.
This event was canceled last year, so the excitement among the students was high.
“The students are excited and nervous to perform in front of a judge and an audience. That is a little intimidating,” said organizer Tessa McCormack.
“It was an all-day thing, and everyone was out and around and checking out each other’s performances,” she said. “It’s a lot smaller now. We’re just happy to be here and able to let the students experience this in person.”
Of course, it took a lot to organize this event. McCormack said Wenatchee Band Director Jim Kovach is mainly responsible for putting together the event. It is largely volunteer driven, so there are a lot of people helping out, she said.
Next weekend is an all-day choir competition at Wenatchee High School.
