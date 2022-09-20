FILE PHOTO: Hurrican Fiona landfalls in Puerto Rico

People walk on a street affected by the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Penuelas, Puerto Rico, on Monday.

 Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

NEW YORK — An estimated 1.3 million homes and businesses remain without power in Puerto Rico Tuesday morning after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the island on Sunday, causing an island-wide power outage for its 3.3 million people.

After hitting Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Dominican Republic and was currently churning north toward the Turks and Caicos. The storm has killed at least three people.



