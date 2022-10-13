WENATCHEE — Certain fire restrictions, like the ban on recreational campfires, are being lifted Friday in Chelan County, while other bans, like outdoor burning, will remain in effect through Oct. 21.
Starting Friday, recreational campfires will be allowed in designated campsites and on private premises where the fire can be built in a permanent or portable barbecue, outdoor fireplace or grill.
Any other kind of outdoor fire — for any purpose — is still restricted.
Chelan County commissioners signed a resolution earlier this week lowering the current fire restrictions to "Stage 1."
Normally, fire restrictions are lifted Oct. 1 in the county's unincorporated areas, but due to ongoing dry conditions and lack of rain, some restrictions persist, according to a Chelan County news release.
At Stage 1, starting Friday:
Target shooting is allowed.
Campfires in designated areas are allowed.
Outdoor burning is not allowed.
Motor vehicles cannot be operated off the county roadway.
Fireworks are prohibited.
The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition are prohibited.
The fire hazard levels in both the county's Valley and Mountain zones remain high, with conditions prone to wildfires, according to the news release. Conditions will be reevaluated next week.
