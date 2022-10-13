WENATCHEE — Certain fire restrictions, like the ban on recreational campfires, are being lifted Friday in Chelan County, while other bans, like outdoor burning, will remain in effect through Oct. 21.

Starting Friday, recreational campfires will be allowed in designated campsites and on private premises where the fire can be built in a permanent or portable barbecue, outdoor fireplace or grill.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?