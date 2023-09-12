WENATCHEE — People who need to hook up to water through the Chelan County PUD now could pay around $19,210 less than they might have in some areas.

Chelan County PUD commissioners, on Sept. 5, adopted a resolution to create a uniform way of charging properties that connect to established Local Utility Districts (LUDs) or connection charges in lieu of assessments. Property owners connecting to created LUDs now will have a decreasing in lieu payment each year until the end of an LUD's term because the LUD's equipment value decreases yearly rather than increasing about 6.5% annually.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?