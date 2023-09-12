WENATCHEE — People who need to hook up to water through the Chelan County PUD now could pay around $19,210 less than they might have in some areas.
Chelan County PUD commissioners, on Sept. 5, adopted a resolution to create a uniform way of charging properties that connect to established Local Utility Districts (LUDs) or connection charges in lieu of assessments. Property owners connecting to created LUDs now will have a decreasing in lieu payment each year until the end of an LUD's term because the LUD's equipment value decreases yearly rather than increasing about 6.5% annually.
"In general, they're (LUDs) a funding mechanism, where we install a utility improvement… a utility improvement increases the value of the properties that benefit from it within a defined service area boundary," said Ron Slabaugh, PUD water and wastewater manager, at an Aug. 7 meeting. "The cost of that benefit is paid by those properties and it can be paid… over the term of the LUD, although it's not necessarily required."
He said historically, in the LUDs, 5% to 10% of property owners paid up front, while at around 10 years, 60% of property owners paid it off. The five LUDs originally had 1,050 properties. Last year, there were 7,065 water/wastewater customers, but this includes main water system properties. The number of current LUD customers was not immediately available.
"Within district policy for our LUDs, we establish this connection charge in lieu of assessment, and it's a matter of equity," Slabaugh said. "What we're trying to establish there is… folks within the boundary pay an amount for this benefit and the next year somebody across the street, who wasn't within the boundary, connects to it and doesn't pay a similar charge. We wanted to avoid that."
He said one of the current LUDs is Sleepy Hollow, where the PUD extended water in 1995. The repayment term was 30 years for the original 50 properties that have since paid their share, although the term extends through 2028.
This year, prior to the board's decision, the cost of service on the main system was around $11,882, including a chamber, if needed. That amount won't change as it's not an LUD. In Sleepy Hollow, the cost was around $32,361 if a chamber was included, and with an in-lieu connection fee of $20,479.
"That is a barrier for connections in Sleepy Hollow," he said.
Instead of the current $20,479 charge in lieu of the assessment fee to hook up to Sleepy Hollow, Slabaugh recommended $1,269, for a possible total of $13,151. However, the PUD treasury department is finalizing the final cost, according to Sarah DeLozier, PUD customer service and dispatch supervisor. She also said the previous cost was a factor in people's purchasing decisions at LUDs, but it was unknown how many people opted not to buy land in the LUDs due to the cost because prospective buyers didn't tell the PUD about those decisions.
"Some of the challenges that we have with these, Sleepy Hollow's the only one where we have an actual charge in lieu calculation methodology that established a charge for properties outside," Slabaugh said before the board's decision. "We never did, within that language, sunset or expire the timelines. So in the case of the (other aforementioned LUDs)... If a property came to us today that's outside of that original area and wanted to hook up to it, we'd be scrambling to figure out what an appropriate charge in lieu would be."
For Sleepy Hollow, Slabaugh said, "we would technically still, if somebody came to us in 2030 or 2032 under current policy, we would still have to apply a charge in lieu of assessment."
Thus, Slabaugh said staff recommended using a declining balance approach.
"It's recognizing that folks are buying into a depreciated or used asset," he said. "It's not new anymore."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone