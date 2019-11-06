NCW — Technical difficulties at the Washington Secretary of State’s office delayed the posting of several counties’ election results Tuesday night.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. but in some cases county-level results weren’t posted to the Secretary of State’s website for hours. At 9:20 p.m. seven counties' results hadn't appeared on the website.
Douglas County’s results were posted at 9:42 p.m., Chelan County’s were posted at 11:55 p.m. and Okanogan County’s were posted at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday, according to the website.
Both Douglas and Chelan counties were able to successfully tabulate their results, generate a data file and send it to the state, the auditors for both counties said Wednesday morning.
The issues began as the Secretary of State’s office attempted to upload those results to its website, they said. The state office couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
“While they were working on that problem, we still had the responsibility to release those results to the media and the public,” Duvall said.
At 8:33 p.m. the Douglas County’s elections office sent a PDF document of the results to The Wenatchee World and radio station KPQ.
Chelan County was able to post a similar PDF document of results to its website around the same time.
Both auditors plan to do the same if the issues aren't resolved by Friday, when the second round of results will be released.
“We had a lot of phone calls with them last night and this morning; hopefully we’ll get it resolved,” Moore said.