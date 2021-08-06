WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital dropped down to 19 on Thursday from 24 a week earlier. Two patients were in the intensive care unit that day. Six of them were fully vaccinated.
Among the fully vaccinated group, three are immunocompromised and another has several comorbidities, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson.
People who may have had an organ transplant or underwent chemotherapy have weaker immune systems and are more likely to have severe COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“They’re always going to be at risk during vaccination campaigns,” said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator. “Those are one of the populations that are protected by herd immunity. When enough people are vaccinated and close the spread, it protects that population. It doesn’t matter if they get the vaccine or not. They usually get a little bit of a boost, but they still are at high risk.”
The other 13 patients hospitalized on Thursday were unvaccinated. The ages of COVID patients ranges from 65 to 74, Canning said.
About 96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state from Feb. 1 to July 24 were among people not fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
But due to growing evidence that suggests that fully vaccinated people may be spreading the delta variant unknowingly, masking and social distancing are highly recommended in indoor spaces, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The state and health district’s recommendation is for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, mask and socially distance while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, he said.
Masking is still effective at stopping the spread of the delta variant indoors while COVID-19 vaccinations are still preventing severe disease and lowering the risk of dying, Davies said.
Some are picking up this message and going out to get vaccinated recently, according to Davies. About 600 people in Chelan and Douglas counties have initiated vaccinations from July 30 to Aug. 3, the highest numbers since June.
“People who were on the fence for a little while have decided to come in and get the vaccine,” he said. Davies said it partly has to do with news about the delta variant but some just want to get on with their lives.
About 61% of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated in Chelan County as of Aug. 2. In Douglas County, around 55% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 2, according to data from the state Department of Health.
COVID-cases continue to rise in North Central Washington, seeing the highest single-day COVID numbers this week since Jan. 11. The health district reported 70 new COVID-19 cases in the two-county area on Tuesday — 45 in Chelan County and 25 in Douglas County.
This sharp increase in COVID cases has pushed rates in North Central Washington close to or above 300 per 100,000 new cases.
The health district reported 179.5 per 100,000 new cases in the last 14 days as of July 27 for Chelan County. A week later, as of Aug. 4, the rate grew to 350.2 per 100,000.
Douglas County's COVID rate is the highest in the region with a 358.9 per 100,000 new cases in the last 14 days as of Aug. 4, according to health district data.
The lowest COVID rate in North Central Washington is Okanogan County. Okanogan County's COVID-19 rate was 116 per 100,000 as of Aug. 3 but is expected to rise soon, according to Dr. Jim Wallace, the county's health officer.
"We're worried that we're going to see new activity with the virus in the coming weeks," said Wallace in a Facebook video posted on Monday. “(Okanogan County) tends to lag a little bit behind our neighbors and behind the rest of the state because we are farther away from larger metropolitan areas."
And the majority of these cases across the state are among the unvaccinated, about 96.5% of COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1 to July 24, according to the state Department of Health.
At county levels, 96.9% of cases are among the unvaccinated in Chelan County and 98% in Douglas County from February to June, according to the state Department of Health.