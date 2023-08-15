ENTIAT — In undeveloped Entiatqua Park, close to the confluence of the Entiat and Columbia rivers, there’s a new attraction: a 65-foot pole with a platform atop to serve as a place for a new osprey nest. The pole is about 100 feet away from a power line crossing the park.
The Chelan County PUD has now put up 56 of these nesting poles throughout the region, separate from the 30 utility poles on which ospreys already have nests.
“We try to get them off the distribution lines, where they might cause power outages,” said Rachel Hansen, spokesperson for Chelan County PUD. “So far, only about three of the nests are on those lines,” she said.
Ospreys are not an endangered species, so their nests can be removed, but not if the birds have already laid eggs in them. “Our goal is to protect ospreys as much as we can, but also to protect our power lines,” Hansen said. “So far, it’s a win-win situation.”
The Douglas County PUD has a similar but smaller program, according to Meaghan Vibbert, spokesperson. They now have installed 38 poles for osprey nests, all close to the Columbia River near Wells Dam.
“We have not had to add poles for osprey nests in the last two years,” Vibbert said. “We also haven’t had to move any nests so far. We don’t actively monitor the nests. We look at them on a case-by-case basis.”
One problem for ospreys in recent years has been the presence of Canada geese in the area. Geese usually make their nests on the ground, but some have been taking over osprey nests before the birds return in the spring from their annual migration. Once the geese have laid their eggs in the nests, the ospreys will not use them. The Chelan PUD has been covering osprey nests in March to keep the geese out of them until the ospreys come back.
Ospreys are big birds, with bodies as much as 2 feet long and wingspans up to nearly 6 feet. They are almost exclusively fish eaters, and live on every continent of the world except Antarctica. They are also called fish hawks, river hawks, and yes, even seahawks. (Incidentally, the bird that the Seattle Seahawks NFL team uses as a mascot is not an osprey, but a trained augur hawk instead. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service would not allow them to use an osprey.)
Ospreys’ major enemies are bald and golden eagles, but unlike them, they are not scavengers and will not eat dead or dying fish.
Ospreys are the only birds besides owls that have a reversible outer toe, allowing them to grasp a slippery fish. They are also able to close their nostrils, making it possible for them to dive underwater to kill fish. In addition, they have oilier feathers than other raptors to keep them from becoming waterlogged.
“We monitor golden eagle populations, but not ospreys,” said Johnna Eilers, assistant wildlife biologist at the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife for Chelan and Douglas counties. According to Eilers, eBird, a local citizens bird watching organization that does regular counts of bird populations, claimed that the osprey population in Chelan and Douglas counties increased by more than 20% from 2007 to 2021.
Encounters between ospreys and humans are rare, but once when my wife and I were swimming in the Wenatchee River, an osprey swooped down low over us, apparently to see if we might be prey. Fortunately, it decided that we weren’t!
Alan Moen is a freelance writer and winemaker who lives in the Entiat Valley.
