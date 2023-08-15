ENTIAT — In undeveloped Entiatqua Park, close to the confluence of the Entiat and Columbia rivers, there’s a new attraction: a 65-foot pole with a platform atop to serve as a place for a new osprey nest. The pole is about 100 feet away from a power line crossing the park.

Osprey pole

The new osprey pole and platform at Entiatqua Park in Entiat.

The Chelan County PUD has now put up 56 of these nesting poles throughout the region, separate from the 30 utility poles on which ospreys already have nests.

Osprey platform Riverfront.jpg

PUD linemen build an osprey nest platform in Wenatchees Riverfront Park.
Osprey Nest 001.jpg

It was moving day May 16 for a pair of osprey that had settle on top of a PUD power pole in the Appleyard, just south of Wenatchee.
935866_628615167156228_1726135673_n.jpg

An osprey in its nest on a light pole at Wenatchee Confluence State Park.


