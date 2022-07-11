LEAVENWORTH — The 113-year-old Tumwater Dam will undergo from $2.5 million to $4 million maintenance next year, but some people are wondering whether the dam is worth it or has a purpose.
Dam spillway and apron maintenance is expected to repair erosions/voids, which have been monitored and need work, said Alene Underwood, Chelan County PUD’s Fish and Wildlife manager, at a recent commission meeting.
The work on the water release control and protective apron is required to meet state Department of Ecology regulations for dam stability, she added, and more maintenance is likely.
The dam was constructed in 1909 for the Great Northern Railway to produce power for electric locomotives traveling through the old Cascade Tunnel on Stevens Pass. Puget Sound Power & Light leased the dam from 1924-1957 and power production ended in 1956. The PUD acquired the dam in 1957 and the Bonneville Power Administration funded rebuilding of the fishway in 1986 to its modern configuration.
The upcoming work is considered major maintenance, Underwood said, so the PUD had an open house on the dam in May and an online, seven-question survey from May 17 to June 6.
Between 35 and 40 people showed up to the open house, and there were 121 survey respondents, which Underwood discussed at the July 5 meeting.
Public input
Forty-one percent of survey respondents were from Wenatchee. Twenty-eight percent were from Peshastin/Leavenworth and 13% were from western Washington. The rest were from Cashmere, eastern Washington, Chelan or out of state.
Almost half of the respondents said they had “moderate knowledge” of the dam. About 30% said they had “strong knowledge” about it. The rest reported either “minimal knowledge” or “none.”
One question asked, “What aspects of Tumwater Dam do you value?,” and responses were grouped the top five themes.
- Thirty-seven said they saw no value in the dam.
- Twenty-four said they valued its fish ladder/fish counting.
- Natural beauty/ambiance was valued by 17.
- Twelve said nostalgia/history was valued.
- Eight listed its hatchery operations for multiple agencies.
“What concerns do you have?,” was another question. Again, the top five themes were summarized. Those with concerns had medium to high levels of it.
- Thirty-two said they were concerned about the negative impacts to fish.
- Twenty-four said they worried about the impacts if the dam was removed.
- Fourteen said they had no concerns and wanted the dam maintained.
- Eleven said the dam impeded the natural river flow.
- Eight were concerned about the upkeep cost relative to the dam’s value.
The responses have been echoed elsewhere.
Jason Lundgren, executive director of Cascade Fisheries, said the PUD should “thoroughly and objectively evaluate the future of” the dam.
He listed several points in a recent opinion article, including asking whether the PUD should direct maintenance money to dam removal and construction of a weir for fish management. He also said dam impacts to fish weren’t known because migration delay/inhibition counts didn’t include fish holding at the base of the dam, among other things.
Key hatchery needs
The dam provides “adult fish collection at the fishway to fulfill hatchery mitigation obligations for the Rocky Reach and Rock Island Habitat Conservation Plans (HCPs),” Underwood has said.
Grant County PUD and Yakama Nation also collect fish at the dam, while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service collects stray hatchery fish, and WDFW conducts adult hatchery fish management.
Chelan and Douglas County PUDs around 2003 worked with various federal and state fisheries agencies to create the first hydropower HCPs for steelhead and salmon, according to NOAA Fisheries’ website, covering more than 100 river miles.
Hatchery programs were included in the 50-year program to ensure projects had no net impact on steelhead and mid-Columbia salmon runs. Fish bypass systems, habitat restoration, spill at hydro projects and off-site evaluations also were included.
But Lundgren believed “hatcheries can survive without the dam.”
“The PUD has a responsibility to thoroughly consider other, lower impact trapping facilities for fish management that could replace Tumwater Dam,” he wrote.
That is impossible unless those who signed the HCPs determined “if another location was feasible to collect the specific fish needed for Chelan’s hatchery programs and/or to manage the returning adult hatchery fish,” Underwood said.
Similar actions likely would need to take place for Grant County PUD, Yakama Nation and others.
“The committee that manages implementation of our Habitat Conservation Plan hatchery programs has directed Chelan PUD to collect the required hatchery adults from the fish collection facility at Tumwater Dam,” Underwood wrote in an email. “Additionally, Chelan PUD and WDFW are required under a permit from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to manage returning adult hatchery fish at Tumwater Dam.”
That committee includes tribes and resource agencies, she said.
Besides that, the Yakama Nation collects coho for its hatchery programs consistent with a Coho Reintroduction Program funded, in part, by the Bonneville Power Administration through at least 2034, she wrote. Grant County PUD and Yakama Nation also collect fish at the dam, while USFWS collects stray hatchery fish, and WDFW conducts adult hatchery fish management.
Removal?
PUD commissioner Dennis Bolz said knowing what was in the sediment upstream and caused by the dam would “be a critical factor in my decision making.”
He referenced the Okanogan County PUD’s decision to get rid of the Enloe Dam, which could have contaminated sediment build up and would be costly to remove safely.
“If there's anything about keeping that dam, I think consideration of the sediment is critical to that decision as to what happens,” said Kirk Hudson, PUD general manager.
“We're going to get a picture of all of the data about this facility, this dam, and then let the data help direct decisions by this board and future boards years down the road on that dam,” said PUD commissioner Steve McKenna, referring to Underwood’s work.
“With all that data, those of us who get questioned on removal or keeping have that data on what the direction that we're going, and we can make that long range plan, whatever it is, maintaining or removing, and and know that it's been, well studied,” he said.
The next steps in the maintenance project include planning and ensuring permits are received so work hopefully can start next year, Underwood said.
The PUD also plans to continue its dialogue with its facility partners, including WDFW and Yakama Nation, as well as resource agencies that require the PUD to collect fish at the dam, and customers.
Input will provide maintenance timelines and what programs are happening at the dam, she said, which will determine how the PUD moves forward with the dam.