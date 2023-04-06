221122-newslocal-Missionridgeopens 03.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Mitchell Clark, of Wenatchee, helps guide his son Axel, 3, down the hill at the rope tow during opening day 2022 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort in November.

SEATTLE — With cold temperatures and ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders expected to continue through at least the end of the month, some Washington ski areas have opted to extend their seasons.

Mission Ridge will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday and then be open only on weekends through the end of the month. Its season was originally scheduled to end April 16.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?