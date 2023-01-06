People cast their ballot during early voting in South Carolina

A poll worker cleans the table at a polling location during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, on Oct. 9, 2020. 

 Reuters/Micah Green

WASHINGTON, D.C. — South Carolina's Republican-created congressional map deliberately split up Black neighborhoods in Charleston to diminish their voting power and must be redrawn, a three-judge federal panel ruled on Friday.

The Republican-controlled legislature adopted the map last year after the 2020 U.S. Census as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that all states complete.



