YAKIMA — Yakima County and the five other counties in the south central region are likely far from advancing to next phase of the state’s new reopening plan, based on the latest data used by the state Department of Health.
The south central region was the only region not to meet any of the four criteria. A large number of new cases per capita and a high positive testing rate in Yakima County are contributing to the problem.
Unlike the previous reopening plan, which was county-based, advancement in the new plan will be region-based. The state’s counties were spilt into eight regions, which nearly match existing Emergency Medical Service regions. The governor’s office said splitting the regions that way reflects the state’s focus on minimizing COVID-19’s impact on the health care system.
Yakima County is part of the southcentral region with Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties.
Most of the state’s numbers were from December, and things haven’t improved much in January locally. With Yakima County continuing to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases and continuing to report the highest positive test rates statewide, the region as a whole will likely be hindered from progressing far in the new plan.
So for now, Yakima County is in Phase 1 of the state’s revised reopening plan, called the Roadmap to Recovery.
Phase 1 of the plan continues with the restrictions implemented by Gov. Jay Inslee in mid-November, with a few exceptions: Gyms can have one customer per 500 square feet. Outdoor entertainment facilities, such as outdoor theaters and zoos, can also reopen.
Phase 2 of the plan allows additional business and group activity, including restaurant capacity at 25%, weddings and funerals with restrictions, league games and competition for moderate-risk indoor sports and all outdoor sports and indoor gatherings with people outside one’s household. The number of people who can meet at an outdoor gathering would also increase.
Whether a region can move to the next phase is based on several metrics: COVID-19 case activity, COVID-19 hospital admission rates, ICU occupancy and testing rates.
To advance to Phase 2, regions must meet the following criteria: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates over the most recent two-week periods; a 10% decrease in COVID hospital admission rates over the most recent two week periods; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
On Friday, the Department of Health released a report detailing how each region fared in meeting each of the four metrics. While all eight regions are in Phase 1, three regions came close to advancing to Phase 2, meeting criteria for three out of the four metrics the state is tracking.
Updates will be released on Fridays, with changes taking effect on the following Monday.
Last week, the Kittitas County commissioners and Dr. Mark Larson, public health officer for Kittitas County, wrote an op-ed voicing opposition to the region-based plan. The piece ran in the Ellensburg Daily Record.
“By conjoining Kittitas County with counties over six times our size, we can no longer expect local success to mean resuming in-class education, reopening failing businesses and rehiring laid-off employees,” the officials wrote. “Instead, we will be dependent on distant counties with different demographics, industries, educational systems and government cooperation.”
With more than 46,500 residents, Kittitas County is the second smallest among the six counties in the south central region. Columbia is by far the smallest county with just 4,160 residents. In contrast, Yakima and Benton, the region’s two largest counties, have populations of 255,950 and 201,800, respectively. The state is using per capita case and hospitalization numbers in its metrics.
Kittitas County officials urged Inslee to consider more local authority in its COVID-19 response. Officials maintain that doing so would provide a means to better address a community’s unique needs.
”At a critical moment when local businesses and local leaders need more local authority and recognition of our local differences. The governor’s (plan) does just the opposite.”
Yakima County commissioners have also taken issue with Inslee’s directives and are also pushing for local control.
”Tying Yakima County to five other counties is not good for any of them,” Commissioner Ron Anderson said in an interview last week. “Counties must work individually on their respective issues in handling the (pandemic) and the effects on businesses, schools and the residents in general.”
Anderson also noted that one poorly performing county would unfairly cause all the counties in each region to suffer.
”Regionalizing the state, in my opinion, is a way of gaining more control over the counties and citizens in general,” he said.
Inslee said Monday that the primary concern is the health and safety of all Washington residents, and the plan puts the state on a path toward recovery.
”I’m thankful that people across our state have demonstrated their compassion for others by social distancing, masking up and avoiding gatherings,” he said in a statement. “Our efforts have saved lives, but we’re not done yet.”