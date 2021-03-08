WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District tree and shrub sale will take place on April 3 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.
The tree and shrub sale was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but is returning this year following social distancing guidelines that will include a drive-thru pick up. The details are still being finalized, but pre-orders are due by March 22.
Catalogs are available at the conservation district office, 206 N. Chelan in Waterville, or check it out online at southdouglascd.org. You will have to print out the order form.
Native plants are the main focus of the sale, but other plants that grow in the NCW — trees for shade or windbreaks, plants for wildlife or privacy, shrubs for soil erosion or fall color — also are available.
Most are in one or two-gallon pots for easy handling. Some are bare-root, for planting right away. Supplies also include wildflowers, native to the state.
For information call 745-9160.