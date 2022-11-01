WORLD-NEWS-SKOREA-STAMPEDE-GET

Personal belongings retrieved by police from the scene of a fatal Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in the Itaewon district are displayed at a gymnasium for relatives of victims to collect, in Seoul, on Tuesday.

 AFP via Getty Images/TNS/Anthony Wallace

SEOUL — Top South Korean officials said a lack of proper crowd management was likely a factor behind a deadly surge of people that left at least 156 dead, with police faulted for not doing enough to heed warnings that masses were growing to dangerous levels.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a briefing with international media Tuesday that a lack of a sufficient system on crowd management may have caused the incident, adding a full review was ongoing. In parliament, Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, expressed his “sincere apologies to the public over the incident.”



