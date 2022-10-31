WORLD-NEWS-SKOREA-STAMPEDE-GET

Mourners pay tribute in front of a joint memorial altar for victims of the deadly Halloween crowd surge, outside the city hall in Seoul, on Monday.

 AFP/Getty Images/TNS/Jung Yeon-Je

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited an altar set up near Seoul City Hall to mourn the 154 people killed in a crowd crush, as his government launched an investigation into one of the country’s deadliest incidents in years.

Yoon and his wife laid flowers and bowed their heads Monday to remember the people who were killed during Halloween festivities that drew tens of thousands of people to the Itaewon district of the capital. It is providing one of the greatest tests for his conservative government that has been in place for less than half a year but is already grappling with falling support.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

