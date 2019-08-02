WENATCHEE — A portion of South Wenatchee Avenue will experience a long-term closure due to a sinkhole.
Chelan County road crews have decided to leave the sinkhole — between Boodry and Beuzer streets — in place while evaluating potential projects, according to a Chelan County news release. The county received a $755,000 grant from the state Department of Ecology to replace a stormwater pipe in the area. The county plans to replace the pipe and improve South Wenatchee Avenue where the sinkhole lies.
The sinkhole formed after a heavy rain event in June, according to the news release. Drivers can still access their residences by using Boodry and Beuzer streets, as well as Malaga Alcoa Highway.
The sinkhole is secured by a fence, according to the news release.