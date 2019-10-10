WENATCHEE — The intent of the City Council's decision last year to switch to district-based elections was to give Latino candidates a better chance of winning.
At least in District 1, it seems to have worked. José Luis Cuevas and Roberto Vargas-Mata are running to represent South Wenatchee on the council.
The winner will be among five councilmembers elected from the districts they live in; the other two will be elected citywide. Previously, all seven councilmembers served at-large.
The change followed a 2015 federal court ruling that all seven Yakima City Council members be elected by voters from their respective districts instead of citywide. Yakima voters had never elected a Latino councilmember, but two Latinos — including current Councilwoman Ruth Esparza — have served on the Wenatchee City Council.
Voting starts Oct. 18 for the Nov. 5 election.
The Wenatchee World asked both District 1 candidates to submit written answers to the following questions, using up to 200 words. They were not allowed to see each other's answers.
Here were their responses.
WW: What's your top priority for the city, and how would you advocate for it?
Cuevas: I want to help rebuild and construct my community to strengthen my city where we all belong together. I also want my community to grow and expand to provide better neighborhoods, entertainment and activities for families, and to improve road safety. I will represent the community where I live and voice their celebrations and concerns. Be the voice of the community.
Vargas-Mata: In accordance with the city's South Wenatchee Action Plan, my biggest priority as a city councilmember will be to promote economic development in the southern district. Specifically, I want to help the city establish an international district in South Wenatchee. A boulevard of multicultural celebration where Latinos, Filipinos, Eastern Europeans, veterans, women and newcomers can build businesses and build community in a thriving centralized economy.
WW: Do you support the proposed Confluence Parkway? How else might the city help relieve traffic problems?
Cuevas: I definitely support the Confluence Parkway. It's been a few years in the planning and I am happy that's going to start. I see a large amount of traffic every day on Wenatchee Avenue. I believe this project will help resolve the congestion. This project will help emergency vehicles, buses, semis and delivery companies (enter) traffic in a faster and safer way. Besides that, I believe residents should ride Link Transit to avoid congestion, and there's a Park & Ride at Olds Station near the future Confluence Parkway. This project has to start now to have traffic flow in a quicker manner. Furthermore, I believe that maybe adding a bridge in between Odabashian and George Sellar will also help traffic flow in a faster time and (help with) spending less on gas instead of going north and south directions.
Vargas-Mata: The $100 Million Road to Nowhere; that's how I see it. Why are we spending money to solve a mildly inconvenient, 15-minute traffic issue when there are hundreds — if not thousands — of families suffering from a lack of affordable housing? It's clear we need to mitigate traffic as the city grows. However, with a recession on the horizon, and families in need, now is not the time for another pork-barrel project for out-of-town contractors.
WW: What's the best way to address the local housing crisis?
Cuevas: We are not a major city like Seattle. I believe the first class has adapted a way so prices could be high. We are all a community where everyone should be able to purchase or rent a home or an apartment at an adequate price without risking losing your job, family or daily life.
Vargas-Mata: The best means to grow housing affordability is to rethink how we develop. I am an advocate of rezoning existing commercially zoned sections in order to encourage development of low-rise, mixed-use apartment buildings with commercial space. This will help develop neighborhood commerce centers, provide additional affordable housing, and potentially reduce in-town traffic. It's also the only way we can prevent urban growth from sprawling into precious farmlands.