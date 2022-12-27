US-NEWS-WEA-FLIGHT-CANCELLATIONS-OS

Canceled and delayed flights at Orlando International Airport caused by the winter storm left people to wait for flights in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. 

 Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines Co. expects the flight chaos caused by the massive winter storm that battered the U.S. to continue for at least another few days as the government questioned whether the airline is complying with its customer service plan.

“In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”



