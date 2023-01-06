Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport

Southwest customers visit the help desk after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2022. 

 Reuters/Shelby Tauber

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Southwest Airlines Co. said on Friday it expects to post a loss in the fourth quarter after it canceled over 16,700 flights between Christmas and New Year's Eve due to a tech meltdown.

The mass cancellations during the peak season for U.S. airlines will result in a pre-tax hit of $725 million to $825 million to quarterly earnings, said Southwest, which had earlier forecast a strong profit.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?