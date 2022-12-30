WASHINGTON, D.C. — Southwest Airlines was up and running on a normal schedule on Friday after a massive winter storm crippled operations this week and exposed problems at the low-cost carrier.

Dallas-based Southwest struggled to recover from a mammoth weekend storm, cancelling at least 16,000 flights since last Friday and leaving passengers, as well as its own crews stranded during the busy Christmas holiday rush.



