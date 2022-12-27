NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights, and its boss, Bob Jordan, said the low-cost carrier needed to upgrade its legacy airline systems.

U.S. airlines have canceled thousands of flights as a massive winter storm swept over much of the country before the Christmas holiday weekend, but Southwest’s woes have deepened while other airlines have largely recovered.



