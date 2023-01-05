FILE PHOTO: Travellers deal with weather cancellations at Dallas Love Field Airport

Southwest Airlines passengers wait in line at the baggage services office after U.S. airlines, led by Southwest, canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm which swept over much of the country before and during the Christmas holiday weekend, at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2022.

 Reuters/Shelby Tauber/File photo

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines on Thursday said it would carry out a thorough review of the disruption from a winter storm that forced it to cancel nearly 16,000 flights.

In a video message, posted on the company's website, Chief Executive Bob Jordan said the review is expected to be completed "swiftly." The airline has asked its union to participate in this review effort as well, he said.



