The emblem for the U.S. Space Force Space Training and Readiness Command. 

 STARCOM/Space Force/TNS

ORLANDO — Florida's Space Coast lost out on getting the Department of Defense’s U.S. Space Command headquarters last year, but its two military installations have been named the preferred location for a smaller entity, the Space Force’s training headquarters known as STARCOM, according to an announcement from U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, both former Air Force facilities, were named the presumptive home for STARCOM, which stands for Space Training and Readiness Command. It’s one of three Space Force field command units, similar to an Air Force air command.



