Animal shelter treats abandoned greyhounds, promotes foreign adoption in Utrera

A trainer works with greyhounds as they wait to be adopted by families at the Benjamin Mehnert Foundation (BMF), which shelters more than 600 animals, most of which are greyhounds that have suffered mistreatment or abandonment, in Utrera, near Seville, Spain, Nov. 30. 

 Reuters/Nacho Doce

UTRERA, Spain — Some young and lively, others with graying muzzles and limping — hundreds of greyhounds are waiting in a dog shelter in southern Spain which hopes to find homes for the mistreated animals abroad as greyhounds are not common as pets in Spain.

“Ninety percent of our adoptions are abroad. There is no culture of having greyhounds as pets in our country so far,” said Rocio Arrabal, head of the Benjamin Mehnert shelter and rescue foundation in the Andalusian town of Utrera.



