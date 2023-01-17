SEATTLE — This year, Washington state lawmakers are making big promises to fund and improve the education services that help roughly 158,449 disabled kids around the state.

If the promise sounds familiar, that's because it is. Lawmakers worked on this issue the last time they were all together in person, writing the state budget in 2019. After two years of dousing educational pandemic fires, lawmakers say they are returning to unfinished business — gaps in oversight regarding these critical services, and gaps in funding.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.