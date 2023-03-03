World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee athlete Grace Van Well lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony for 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Friday night at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Sharon Erickson, Wenatchee, waves to the crowd during the parade of athletes ceremony Friday night at the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Upper Valley Connection Icicle Rackers athletes participate in the parade of athletes ceremony during opening night for the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Athlete Patrick Gardner, Bremerton, and other fellow athletes make their way around arena for the parade of athletes ceremony Friday night at the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Ruby Ramirez, with the Douglas County Sherriff's Office, holds the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games torch as he approaches Town Toyota Center for the opening ceremony. Wenatchee athlete Grace Van Well joined Ramirez in lighting the cauldron.
World photo/Loren Benoit Ray Roberts, who played on the Seattle Seahawks football team for four years, speaks to athletes during the opening ceremony for the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Shrek and Fiona joke around with eachother on stage as they both entertain the crowd and athletes during the opening ceremony Friday night for the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. The 2023 Washington State Apple Blossom play is Shrek The Musical, put on by Music Theatre of Wenatchee.
World photo/Loren Benoit Grace Van Well and Ray Roberts administer the Olympic Oath during the opening ceremony for the 2023 Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games Friday night at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE — Friday night, Washington’s Special Olympic athletes converged at the Town Toyota Center to celebrate the 2023 State Winter Games, after a three-year hiatus, with an opening ceremony.
Eric Granstrom, from the NCW Life Channel, for the 14th year running, emceed the event, announcing each team as they entered the arena through tall, upright banners and a tunnel of enthusiastic locals.
Local Shriners, police officers, Hawkeye, the Skyhawk’s mascot, Wally, the Wild’s mascot, and the rest of the Wild hockey team cheered the athletes on. The Wenatchee Applarians were bannerman or sign-holders in their deep red sportscoats for each group as they paraded through the space.
Some groups wore costumes, Santa beards, cowboy hats, and the like, but none brought more energy than the athletes themselves, often pausing and dancing to orchestrate the crowd.
Things settled down after the last group was seated, and the Knights of Columbus presented our national flag with the full voices of Wenatchee High School’s Hy Tones quartet filling the room.
The athletes represent a wide swath of age groups and ability levels, and that includes the volunteers and supporters of this weekend's event.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Mayors Frank Kuntz and Jerrilea Crawford, respectively, both spent time thanking the many volunteers, and supporters that made the event possible thanked the athletes, and welcomed them all to the region.
David Wu, the Special Olympics Washington President and CEO, was grateful to have the games back after three years, emphasizing that the events would be bigger, better, and across the state.
“We are so excited to be back here in the great city of Wenatchee,” Wu said. “We are launching a Beyond Gold campaign, that is asking all communities to go beyond gold for our athletes as a way to inspire everyone to be a part of the inclusion movement in Washington State.”
While this was going on, a torch was lit. It had made its way from Pangborn Memorial Airport, ran across the bridge with the help of local law enforcement, and to the Town Toyota Center, where local torch-bearers Grace Van Well and officer Seth Buhler carried in the torch for the lighting of the cauldron.
After introducing Ray Roberts, a Seattle Seahawk legend who has also helped with the unified champions school initiative, as Grand Marshall, the Music Theatre of Wenatchee performed an eight-minute sampling of Shrek the Musical.
And after the volunteer, official, and athlete oaths were taken with Roberts, the event concluded and the games were officially open.
The games will be held throughout the valley over the weekend.
The event was a little shy on volunteers. They hired law enforcement officers to help run events to bridge the gap.
“That's one of our biggest challenges now,” Wu said. “Rebuilding our volunteers after the pandemic.”
The three-year hiatus didn’t hamper athlete turnout.
Caryl Andre, the Recreation Supervisor for Wenatchee Parks and Recreation, believes there could be as many as 1850 athletes, coaches, and chaperones across the region.
Jaymelina Esmele, the Vice President of Special Olympics Washington, said there was about a 10% increase in participation since their last event in 2020.
Athletes will compete in basketball, cheerleading, figure and speed skating, snowboarding, and alpine and cross-country skiing.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the Special Olympics Washington website at specialolympicswashington.org to register online. They also accept walk-in volunteers.
